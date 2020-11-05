Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador

Priyagold ropes in Bollywood actor, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyagold ropes in Bollywood actor, Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani
Advtg.

Kiara Advani, an icon who rose to fame from amongst the ordinary masses, thereby appealing to the audience across a wider spectrum. With her varied filmography across platforms, Kiara Advani has targeted a range of audience catering to not just the metropolitan cities but also the rural markets.

The leading FMCG brand Priyagold announces Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and celebrity endorser across their varied range of products. Banking upon the mass appeal and nationwide reach of the actress, the brand has decided to avail the same for the brand’s acceleration. Kiara will thereby prove to be a significant aspect in connecting to the millions of consumers, following her.

Delighted about her alliance with Priyagold, Kiara Advani shares, “I have fond memories associated with the brand, as a consumer myself, I have enjoyed the varied range of products it offers. It is a pleasure to be a part of the Priyagold family and not just relive those cherished moments but also try to deliver the faith I have in the products to a wider group.”

Advtg.

Elated about the association, Mr. Shekhar Agarwal, Director at Priyagold says, “Priyagold is extremely happy to welcome Kiara Advani on board as she perfectly fit the bill of the mass appeal as well as standing out amongst the crowd with her impeccably distinct qualities. We are glad she understands our vision and shows the same belief as our faith in her.”

Biscuits being household products are associated with family time and behold the intimate as well as comfortable quality. Kiara Advani, with her likeable charm and girl-next-door appeal has turned into a household name, fitting within the family values of Priyagold which makes this association natural.

With the masses looking upto their favourite stars for everything they do, Priyagold believes Kiara Advani perfectly strikes the balance between the diverse demographic markets. Encompassing a follower base ranging from kids to older adults, Kiara Advani’s appointment as the brand ambassador is a positive aspiration for the brand.

Advtg.
Previous articleSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love ballad Waareya gives you a taste of 90s’ sweet romances
Next articleAnupamaa takes charge of her life, decides to take dance classes

Related Articles

Lyrics

Laxmii – BamBholle Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of BamBholle from Laxmii
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb renamed Laxmii’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday.
Read more
News

Asim Riaz grooves on Burjkhalifa from Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 13's runner up, Asim Riaz took a part in the #MyBurjKhalifaDance challenge and grooved to the song while expressing that he has been hooked to it
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador 1

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Thursday. According to hospital sources, the octagenarian continued to be...
Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador 2

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador 3

Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of first Karwa Chauth with husband Rohanpreet

Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador 4

National 4W Championship to resume from Nov 7

Kiara Advani shares her fond memories, becomes brand ambassador 5

Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity opt to bat against Trailblazers

Daler Mehndi - Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Daler Mehndi – Le Chhalaang Title Song Lyrics from Chhalaang starring...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks