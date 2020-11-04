Advtg.
Kiara Advani recalls being launched by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani was launched by Akshay Kumar in 2014 with Fugly, and she is now all set to star opposite the superstar in the upcoming horror comedy, Laxmii.

In her latest role, Kiara plays Akshay’s love interest. Prior to this, the two were seen sharing screen space in the 2019 comedy, “Good Newwz”.

Sharing her experience working with Akshay , Kiara said: “Life’s come a full circle, from being launched in the movies to being the leading actress in a film with Akshay sir. There’s always so much to learn from him, from his work ethics to the energy as an actor that he brings to a scene.”

“When we worked together on ‘Good Newwz’ I was a bit intimidated working with sir, I wouldn’t speak as much. I would silently listen and observe him on set, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene always inspired me. By the time we started working on ‘Laxmii’ I had opened up, felt more confident and the journey has been amazing,” she added.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, “Laxmii” is a remake of the filmmaker’s 2011 Tamil hit, “Muni 2: Kanchana”.

–IANS

