Kiara Advani shares her Manali ‘snow glow’

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently in Manali, shooting for her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

By Glamsham Bureau
Manali, Feb 26: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently in Manali, shooting for her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Friday she posted a photograph clicked in the snow.

In the photo, Kiara wears a white top, a woollen cap and pink gloves. “Snow glow,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

Kiara also shared a few other photographs of snowed roads in the scenic holiday spot, on Instagram story.

Shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, was stalled owing to the pandemic and the film is back on floor again. As per reports, the remaining portions will be shot in Mumbai in March and then in Lucknow. The horror comedy also stars Tabu, and is all set to hit theatres on November 19.

Apart from this, Kiara will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the forthcoming war drama Shershaah, which will release in theatres on July 2.

The actress will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

