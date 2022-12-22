scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Kiara Advani shares how ‘3 Idiots’ helped her convince her parents to join Bollywood

Kiara Advani has revealed that it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's film '3 Idiots' that convinced her parents to let her join Hindi cinema.

By Glamsham Bureau

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has revealed that it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ that convinced her parents to let her join Hindi cinema.

In the ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ special episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which will be attended by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani and director Shashank Khaitan, Kiara will spill the beans on how she got into the business of showbiz.

She shares, “It is very natural for parents to worry about their children who want to try their luck in the film industry. Considering they are not from the industry, they were scared for me and were worried about my safety.”

“They wanted me to try something other than this profession. But they always knew that acting is something I really wanted to do in my life. I remember I was in school when papa and I went to watch 3 Idiots and you know it is said that films are not just a medium of entertainment but the message they impart can touch the lives of people.”

The actress added: “And 3 idiots worked like magic on my father and he agreed to support me in this journey. I would really like to thank Raju sir for making such an amazing film.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Japan sees 8th wave of Covid pandemic, logs 206,943 new cases
Next article
Taapsee Pannu wins the ‘Black Lady’ (for Looop Lapeta) third time in a row!
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nazriya Nazim

Sidharth Shukla

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US