How Kiara Advani got the entire crew teary-eyed

With the release of Shershaah inching closer, the anticipation to witness the tale of sacrifice and courage has been tearing the roof. One of the most pivotal scenes of the film is the climax sequence depicting the funeral of Captain Vikram Batra and the emotional ordeal of his fiance Dimple Cheema in that scene.

Playing the love interest of Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema brings to screen the strength, courage and sacrifices of the latter who stays devoted to her man even decades after his death today.

Revealing the process behind the funeral sequence, Director Vishnu Vardhan said she would give only take for the sequence only once because of the high emotional quotient of the scene.

Kiara Advani revealed, “We shot the scene at the same location where Captain Vikram Batras last rights were performed in Palampur. When capt Vikram Batra was martyred, the entire city and town had come to the funeral from all over to pay their respects to the braveheart, in order to recreate the same, we had a lot of junior artists on the set.”

Kiara revealed, “Vishal Batra, Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother was also present on the set that day, I was heavily emotional, so I told Vishnu Sir I would want to do only one take, he decided to take my close up shot first to capture the emotions.”

“While the camera was on me and I was emoting I could hear sniffles all around me because the entire crew, including the junior artists, all other co-actors, despite not being in the frame, were all teary-eyed, even though they weren’t supposed to cry.”

“We all resonated with the feeling of immense gratitude for the sacrifice of captain Vikram Batra, it didn’t feel like we were performing, we relived July 11th, 1999,” she added.

Unfolding one of the most important aspects of the film, the love story between Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema that indicates the true and pious bond between the two, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.