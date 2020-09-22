Home Bollywood News

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering divorcing husband Kanye West due to his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode,” a source told Page Six.

Over the past few months, West has been vocal about about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

Advtg.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he said during a July event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Later, Kardashian defended the rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles.

Another source said that she wouldn’t divorce West because it wasn’t “a good look” at the time.

Advtg.

In September, West touched upon the topic of abortion with comedian Nick Cannon and said his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter”.

Last week, he again mentioned his daughter in a tweet about being murdered.

“Northy I am going to war and putting my life on the line and if I am murdered don’t ever let White media tell you I wasnt a good man,” West tweeted. “When people threaten to take you out of my life just know i love you.”

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleRajshri Deshpande's open letter to Payal Ghosh on her MeToo charge against Anurag Kashyap
Next articleHC allows Kangana to make Raut, BMC official parties to her plea
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 1

Adah Sharma on why martial arts training finds few takers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam...
Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 2

Alaya F. on how lockdown provided 'a great learning curve'

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 3

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 2

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 2

Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder 2

SSR to feature in Lord Kartik avatar on artwork in Kolkata...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks