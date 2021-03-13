ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kim's two-piece wisdom: Zone out, focus on you

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Less is more when it comes to bikini fashion, ask Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star strikes a scorching pose in a tiny two-piece, in her new Instagram picture.

In the image, Kim is seen posing for the camera on a recliner chair by the pool. She flaunts her tiny waist and hourglass body in a dark brown bikini. To complete her look she wears sunglasses and has her hair into two pigtails.

“Zone out and focus on you,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The socialite, who has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, currently has over 4.1 million likes in the picture.

On the professional front, Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, are getting into the greeting cards business. They have decided to name their brand Kardashian Kards.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEx-NY mayor Rudy Giuliani nominated at Razzies
Next articleAnushka can't imagine herself without 'NH10', 'Bulbbul', 'Paatal Lok'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021