King makes his Bollywood debut with rap song 'Sahi Galat' in 'Drishyam 2'

By Glamsham Bureau
Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name ‘King’, who was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle’ in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on ‘Hustle 2.0’ in 2022, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his rap song ‘Sahi Galat’ in ‘Drishyam 2’.

The film is a sequel to the hit Hindi film which was released in 2015. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

‘Sahi Galat’ is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Commenting on his debut, King said: “This year has been extremely special to me. I have always believed in hard work and serving my people the best from day 1. 2023 is beyond imagination and I cannot wait for my fans to experience it.”

