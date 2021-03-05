ADVERTISEMENT
Kiren Rijiju replies to Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe

Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday responded to a tweet posted by Danish badminton player Mathias Boe seeking help

By Glamsham Bureau
Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju
New Delhi, March 5: Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday responded to a tweet posted by Danish badminton player Mathias Boe seeking help regarding the Income Tax raid at his rumoured girlfriend and actress Taapsee Pannu‘s residence.

Boe had tweeted the day before saying the IT raids at Taapsee’s houses has landed him in turmoil, putting pressure on the actress’ parents. He sought help from Rijiju saying, “please do something”.

Reacting to his tweet, sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted advising Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend to stick to his professional duties.

“Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports,” Rijiju said in a tweet.

Boe’s had tweeted on Thursday: “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing. for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something.”

Boe and Taapsee have reportedly been dating for a while. The badminton player from Denmark took to social media to wish Taapsee on her birthday last August, along with a photograph of the two together. However, Taapsee has not yet opened up on her rumoured relationship with Boe.

