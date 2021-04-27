Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Kirron Kher allocates money from MPLADS for ventilators in Chandigarh

BJP MP Kirron Kher shared the news that she has allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore for purchase of ventilators for Covid-19 patients

By Glamsham Bureau
Kirron Kher allocates money for ventilators
Kirron Kher
Adv.

Veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday evening shared the news that she has allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for purchase of ventilators for Covid-19 patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

“With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India,” Kher tweeted.

Commenting on her tweet, a section of netizens objected to the use of the word “donate” by the actress-politician because Kher was not giving the money from her pocket.

Adv.

“Mrs Kher doesn’t know the difference between ‘allocation’ vs ‘donation’. @KirronKherBJP donation is when you offer money from your personal resources. MPLAD is taxpayers money & you don’t own it. #Resign_PM_Modi,” commented a user.

“MPLADS is not your private kitty 4m which ur donating. It’s the public money which ur releasing for public welfare. Wishing u early recovery,” shared another user.

Kirron Kher is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old actress’ husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media.

Adv.
Previous articlePatrick Dempsey talks of being back on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Next articleChris Pratt starrer ‘The Tomorrow War’ first look
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates