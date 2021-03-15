ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kirti Kulhari: Actors are responsible for being typecast

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Anjuri Nayar Singh

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesnt want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects.

“You are as responsible for being typecast as the person who is typecasting you. You have to make choices that are different and learn to say no. It is not easy to say no but if you don’t, you cannot complain. If you stand up for the roles you want to do, you will break out of that mould eventually,” she told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirti has made her mark with diverse roles in series such as “Four More Shots Please!”, and “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” as well as films such as “The Girl On The Train” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike”. She says no matter the platform, typecasting happens everywhere, but she has a strict policy of never picking up similar characters.

“It’s the same thing, what happens on all the platforms because it is not happening due to a certain platform. Typecasting or stereotyping happens because of people. You will have the same issue everywhere. Honestly, it stopped happening for me since a couple of years back with my repeated showcasing of different characters each time. People know she will not do what is done already. I get something new every time. I have broken the mould of the whole typecasting thing,” she says.

The actress says that it all began with her dropping projects with similar roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not even touch a script that has a character similar to what I have done before. This is what is exciting for me and that’s what gets me going as an actor. If I need to do the same thing again and again then what’s the point. There are people who do it. But for me, variety in my roles is very important. I look for it all the time,” she says.

The industry is known to be unpredictable and some times being choosy might increase the gaps between projects. Kirti says that this makes it even more challenging.

“I won’t say it doesn’t bother me, that is the nature of our job, the uncertainty, and unpredictability. That stays at the back of your mind. There are times when you tend to give in to the fear of not having work in the future. But that is the wrong thing to do. We have all done it. You do make decisions on a certain project based on different things. But we all have to be careful not to choose something out of desperation or fear. It’s not the easiest choice, but you need to learn to stay true to yourself. For the last two to three years, I am saying yes to what I want to. It is very empowering to be in this phase,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGrammys 2021: Beyonce sets record for most number of wins
Next articleAkshay Kumar heads to Ayodhya for Ram Setu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an...

Win over Punjab keeps TRAU's title ambitions alive

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Komron Tursunov's 81st minute free-kick helped Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-0 in...

Hazard out of Real's Champions League clash vs Atalanta

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Eden Hazard's injury nightmare at Real Madrid continued after the club confirmed that he suffered yet another muscle injury that...

Mohammedans thrash Churchill to second on points table

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Mohammedan SC handed Churchill Brothers their second straight defeat of the season as the Black Panthers, in a scintillating...

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates