Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Kirti Kulhari: Don’t want to play badly-written characters

By Glamsham Bureau
Kirti Kulhari: Don't want to play badly-written characters
Kirti Kulhari | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Kirti Kulhari says it is her conscious choice to do intense characters on screen and that the only thing she does not want to do is play badly-written roles. “It is a very conscious choice. I want to play all kinds of characters and the only character that I don’t want to play is a badly written character,” said Kirti.

Kirti rose to fame with her work in the film “Pink” in 2016. She then worked in films such as “Indu Sarkar”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Mission Mangal”, “The Girl On The Train” and “Shaadisthan”.

She has also been seen on OTT shows such as “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”, “Bard Of Blood” and “Four More Shots Please!”

Adv.

“I want to represent so much. I think I am doing that with every project,” she summed up.

Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series “Human”.

Adv.
Source@iamkirtikulhari
Previous articleSurbhi Chandna and team Sanjivani reunites and brings a lot of nostalgia
Next articleTheDisHulWedding: Aly Goni shares rehearsal videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding preparation
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates