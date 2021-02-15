Kirti Kulhari ends night shoot when the world wakes up!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Late shoots are really getting to actress Kirti Kulhari, going by her new post on social media.

Kirti posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a vanity van holding a bag and posing for the camera.

“Beginning or the End??? Shoot ready or pack-up ready ??? Finished a night shoot and now ready to go to bed when the world is waking up… a very good morning everyone?? Rise and Shine while I Sleep and Dream,” she captioned the image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirti did not share what she was shooting for, but it is obvious that she has been shooting so late that she gets to retire for the day even as the world wakes up!

The actress currently awaits the release of her Hindi film, The Girl On The Train, which drops on OTT. She will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc