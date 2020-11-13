Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kirti Kulhari enjoys winter in Rajasthan with Bajra roti lunch

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is enjoying winter in Rajasthan with her family, with a meal of Bajra roti. She believes winter is the best time to visit Rajasthan.

Kirti on Friday, shared photographs and videos from her Rajasthan trip on her verified Instagram account.

The actress wrote: “Bajra roti lunch… made with so much love by my eldest masi and my bhabhi … two people whose strength and patience I admire so much.. more power to them. My village visits are made of all this and more … #rajasthan.”

“P.S Winter is the best time to visit this beautiful state,” she added.

In the photographs, Kirti enjoys Bajra roti with ghee and raita. She can be seen wearing a maroon tant saree with orange blouse and a denim jacket.

On the work front, Kirti features in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer “The Girl On The Train”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

She also has “Shaadistan” co-starring Kay Kay Menon coming up.

–IANS

abh/vnc

