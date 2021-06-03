Kirti Kulhari asks fans to Be a part of the journey in ‘Shaadisthan’

Adv.

Actress Kirti Kulhari took to social media to unveil her character in the upcoming film ‘Shaadisthan’ with a post today.

Kirti posted a picture of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as “coolest” and “most sorted”. She sports a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the image.

“Be a part of the journey with @IamKirtiKulhari and her band as they explore friendship, love and live life as it comes. Coming soon to your screens, exclusively on Hotstar,” Kirti wrote as caption.

In one of the post she captioned, “Hey everyone… here it is .. 🙃 #shaadisthan 🥳 Jump on the bandwagon and join #sasha and her band as they drive around the roads of friendship, love and life. #Shaadisthan, only on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP 🤍 #releasingon #11thjune2021 🎉”

“Shaadisthan” is set for a digital release on June 11. The actress will also be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.