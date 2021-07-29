Adv.
Kirti Kulhari on 'Human' role: It's a new representation of me

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari is all set for the release of her upcoming web-series “Human”. She says it is a new representation of her in more ways than one.

“‘Human’ is a medical drama. It is based on human trials. It has Shefali Shah and me. I am playing a doctor,” Kirti told IANS.

The series is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. The web-series also stars Ram Kapoor and Seema Biswas. “Human” is co-directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh.

Talking about the show, she said: “It is treated like a thriller and very interesting. I had a blast doing this. I can’t wait for it to be out and for everyone to watch it. It is a new representation of me in more ways than one. It has been an amazing experience.”

“Human” will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

