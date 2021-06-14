Kirti Kulhari posts pic getting first jab of Covid vaccine

Adv.

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Kirti Kulhari on Monday posted a picture getting vaccinated with the first jab for Covid-19. She urged everyone to get over myths and misconceptions about the vaccine.

“Took my first dose of vaccine …It’s the need of the hour in our fight against #corona… Let go of myths and fears surrounding the vaccine… and go and take one if you haven yet…” Kirti captioned the image.

“P.S — I know a lot of people want to get vaccinated but the vaccines are not easily available and it’s a #mindf**** to actually book a slot.. but things are getting better.. be patient… it will all fall in place slowly and steadily,” she added.

Adv.

Kirti was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Shaadisthan”.

–IANS

dc/vnc