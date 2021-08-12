Kirti Kulhari says she hasn't understood what makes a film success or failure

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Kirti Kulhari agrees that if actors have not performed they are to take a part of the blame for a film’s failure. However, the ‘Pink’ star added that she has not really understood what makes a movie successful or a failure.

Talking about if she finds it fair if actors are blamed for a film’s failure, Kirti told IANS: “Well, if the actors have not performed well yes, they are to take a part of the blame but honestly, I have been in Bollywood for a while and I really haven’t understood what makes a film successful or a failure.”

The box-office is unpredictable, says the 36-year-old actress.

“And really a film’s failure and success at the box-office most of the time is really something you cannot predict and sometimes some not-so-good films become successful and sometimes very good films fail and you just don’t know why. I am still in that state like I don’t know why. Haven’t figured it out and I think it will be very tough to figure it out,” she added.

Kirti is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming web-series ‘Human’, which also stars Shefali Shah.

–IANS

