Kirti Kulhari: I’m a musician at heart

When four young and free-spirited musicians, a small-town couple, and their young daughter, end up on a 24-hour journey in one camper van, an eye-opening encounter ensues! ‘Shaadisthan’, follows the story of an unforgettable journey from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan which brings to light how unconventionality doesn’t equate to being morally wrong.

An eighteen-year-old Arshi finds herself caught between her parents’ wishes while wanting to live life on her terms. Amidst the family chaos, Arshi and her parents Sanjay and Kamla Sharma take a road trip with four musicians – Freddie, Imaad, Sasha and Jigme and are exposed to a whole new way of living. When two generations with opposing beliefs come together – one representing freedom of choice and the other guarding the beauty of tradition – will this 24-hour drive turn into something really unexpected?

Actor Kirti Kulhari portrays the role of Sasha, the lead vocalist of a band who is unapologetic and lives life on her own terms.

Speaking about her first experience of essaying the role of a musician, actor Kirti Kulhari said, “I am a musician at heart and also very fascinated by the world of music. So I was more than thrilled when I got the opportunity to portray Sasha, the lead vocalist of a rock band. I admire a lot of qualities about her, but essaying this role allowed me to bring everything I know about music to the table. Also, Sasha and I both have strong classical roots. I started learning Indian classical vocals during my childhood and still take singing lessons whenever I get a chance.”

She further elaborates saying, “Stepping into the shoes of a musician was an extremely enjoyable experience for me, and I also got to act with three real musicians which was very exciting. Once the shooting started, I got to spend time with Shenpenn, Apurv and Ajay as well as the movie’s music composers Sahil Bhatia and Nakul Sharma – an electronic-music duo. They all taught me a lot about various songs, genres, and bands, and we would often have jam sessions between scenes which were a lot of fun. Not only will this movie always hold a special place in my heart, but Shaadisthan has also motivated me to learn more about music!”