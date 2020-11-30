Bollywood News

Kirti Kulhari watches ‘The Secret’ on big screen to support cinema halls

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is doing her bit to support the cinema hall industry, while it suffers losses amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress on Monday visited a theatre and shared photographs on social media to encourage netizens to do the same.

Kirti Kulhari took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs clicked at a multiplex where she is seen enjoying a show with a mask on her face.

“#backtothetheater I know things are tough for everyone, everywhere… here I am, being careful and cautious and yet doing my bit in supporting my industry and thus supporting a lot of others… because we are all together and connected in this … let’s #supporteachother in any way that we can..#togetherwecan #togetherwewill #thesecret,” captioned the actress.

Kirti Kulhari went to watch the Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas starrer romantic drama “The Secret: Dare To Dream”. Directed by veteran Andy Tennant, the film revolves around the story of a hardworking young widow (played by Holmes), who is struggling to raise three children on her own, and how her life changes when she meets Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas). The film based on Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help book, “The Secret”.

On the work front, Kirti will soon be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl On The Train”, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has “Four More Shots Please!” season three in her kitty.  –iams/abh/vnc

