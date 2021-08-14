HomeBollywoodNews

KJo as 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant: I'd always be overdressed!

By Glamsham Bureau
KJo as 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant: I'd always be overdressed!
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Known for his glamorous ensembles, filmmaker Karan Johar says he would have made headlines courtesy his love for fashion if he was a contestant on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

The filmmaker revealed that he would have always upped his own game in fashion if he was on the show which airs 24×7.

- Advertisement -

“If I were one of the contestants, I’d always be overdressed, even while sleeping, and remain in the headlines,” Karan said.

This is the first time Karan is hosting a season of ‘Bigg Boss’, which streams on Voot.

- Advertisement -

Karan is anchoring the drama for the six weeks run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly onto Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

dc/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStebin Ben’s rollercoaster ride with Rubina Dilaik
Next articleTuition – The bitter-sweet story of first love
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,472FansLike
43,020FollowersFollow
6,046FollowersFollow
57,437FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv