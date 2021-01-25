Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan gets blessings from Karan Johar in a long note

Karan Johar has penned a long note for the just-married Varun Dhawan, recalling when Varun faced the camera for him for the first time

By Glamsham Editorial
Natasha Dalal with Varun Dhawan wedding pic
Karan Johar has penned a long note for the just-married Varun Dhawan, recalling when the Bollywood actor  faced the camera for him for the first time, the filmmaker  developed an immediate protective feeling of love and almost assuming the role of a parent.

Karan shared a string of pictures from Varun’s wedding on Sunday night. The actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in Alibaug. 

Alongside the picture, Karan wrote, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was my Assistant on MNIK! (My Name Is Khan)”.

“I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment…”

He added: “My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever …love you.”

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film “Student Of The Year”  in 2012. The film also launched Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra.  –ians/dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

