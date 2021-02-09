ADVERTISEMENT
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalie signs modelling contract within weeks of turning 18

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s elder daughter Natalie Bryant has signed a modeling contract with a leading agency.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.I am beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of the IMG family,” Natalie announced on Instagram.

The move comes within weeks of Natalie turning 18. Her contract is with IMG, which also handles Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss, according to eonline.com.

Natalie was welcomed by a string of celebrities in the world of glamour including Olivia Munn, Jennifer Meyar and Gigi Hadid.

