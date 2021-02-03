ADVERTISEMENT
Koena Mitra: Powerful organisations using farmers protest as weapon to divide us

Powerful organisations are using the ongoing farmers' protest in India as a weapon to divide us, actress Koena Mitra tweeted

By Glamsham Editorial
Powerful organisations are using the ongoing farmers’ protest in India as a weapon to divide us, actress Koena Mitra tweeted on Wednesday.

It all began with international pop star Rihanna tweeting about the farmers’ protest in India, expressing her support to the movement.

“why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday.

Reacting to her tweet, Koena took a jibe at the pop star and wrote: “The so called Poor Farmers can now afford Rihana too!! Phew.”

Reacting to Koena’s tweet, a user commented: “Where did she get the impression that Indian Farmers are POOR & she is the only rich lady in India? #FarmersProtests #farmersrprotest.”

To this the actress replied: “Guys, do you even understand sarcasm? It’s obvious that some powerful organisations are using ‘farmers protest’ as a weapon to divide us. Is it very difficult to understand?”

Punjabi singer Prabh Gill took a jibe at Bollywood while reacting to Koena Mitra’s tweet on “so called poor farmers” being able to “afford Rihanna”. He wrote: “Yes Bcs They Are Not Blind/Sold Like #Bollywood. They Stand With Truth. Are You Jealous?”

To this, Koena replied: “Bollywood isn’t blind or sold! Aap jaise lakho ussi industry me line lagatey hai, izzat se baat karo. (Lakhs of people like you stand in a line to make it to Bollywood, so please show some respect).”  –ians/abh/vnc

