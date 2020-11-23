Advtg.
Konkana-starrer short film awarded at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Konkana Sen Sharma is happy that her new project, A Monsoon Date, has won the Best Short Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.

“I am very elated and happy with the news! I believe ‘A Monsoon Date’ is one such short film that manifests the thought that good stories or unique content doesn’t need to be long but can have a huge impact,” said Konkana.

“Additionally, I want to congratulate the entire team because I know how much each member of the team has put in their heart and soul to the project,” she added.

The film is directed by Tanuja Chandra and written by Gazal Dhaliwal, and also features Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role.

The Eros Now film revolves around the journey of a young woman who experiences bittersweet moments during a trip to see her admirer.

–IANS

nn/vnc

