Advtg.
Bollywood News

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose and Amol Parashar spoke of the need for solid sleep to ensure proper mental health. They pointed out bedtime stories can play an important role.

The actors have done voice-acting jobs for ‘Sleep Stories For Mental Wellness’ project, a collection of 30-minute stories that combine ambient music and voiceovers to help people drift off to sleep.

Konkona reads out the story “A Swiss Adventure” as part of the project. Dwelling on the co-relation of sleep and mental state, she said: “It forms a huge part of a healthy mental state, so it’s good to see that people are being provided with useful tools and resources to help them get rest they need for a healthy life.”

Advtg.

Rahul, who was last seen in the OTT-released film “Bulbbul”, lent his voice for the story “A Night In The Forest”. He said: “As an actor, director and a sportsperson living life full throttle, I know a good night’s sleep is the indispensable foundation on which everything rests. So it was a pleasure to work on a project that centres around the arts — imagination, creativity, the magic of words — and around the value of sleep.”

Young actor Amal added: “We are all living hectic and distracted lives these days. Personally, given how hectic some of my filming schedules can be, I understand that the right amount of rest is extremely important. I make sure I get the sleep I need each night.”

The stories are available on the mobile app Mindhouse.  –ians/aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal
Next articleRasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Related Articles

News

Bringing dignity to theatre has given me sense of fulfilment: Mohammad Ali Baig

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Mohammed ShafeeqHyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS) From an ad filmmaker to a theatre actor, director and playwright and now a film actor, Mohammad Ali...
Read more
News

Amol Parashar: Theatre easiest medium for exploration

IANS - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film...
Read more
News

Amol Parashar: I don’t have to hide my face to walk freely

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who is best known for his role in the hit web series, TVF Tripling, has recalled his fan encounters.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life 1

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to...
Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life 2

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life 2

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life 2

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks