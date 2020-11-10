Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Advtg.

Actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose and Amol Parashar spoke of the need for solid sleep to ensure proper mental health. They pointed out bedtime stories can play an important role.

The actors have done voice-acting jobs for ‘Sleep Stories For Mental Wellness’ project, a collection of 30-minute stories that combine ambient music and voiceovers to help people drift off to sleep.

Konkona reads out the story “A Swiss Adventure” as part of the project. Dwelling on the co-relation of sleep and mental state, she said: “It forms a huge part of a healthy mental state, so it’s good to see that people are being provided with useful tools and resources to help them get rest they need for a healthy life.”

Advtg.

Rahul, who was last seen in the OTT-released film “Bulbbul”, lent his voice for the story “A Night In The Forest”. He said: “As an actor, director and a sportsperson living life full throttle, I know a good night’s sleep is the indispensable foundation on which everything rests. So it was a pleasure to work on a project that centres around the arts — imagination, creativity, the magic of words — and around the value of sleep.”

Young actor Amal added: “We are all living hectic and distracted lives these days. Personally, given how hectic some of my filming schedules can be, I understand that the right amount of rest is extremely important. I make sure I get the sleep I need each night.”

The stories are available on the mobile app Mindhouse. –ians/aru/vnc