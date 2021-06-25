'Bread, Love And Dreams' - Feudal rivalry that goes beyond pots & pans

Adv.

With great profound interest and curiosity built around the rise of Korean drama in India, until now there was very little to show in terms of a big screen experience of watching your favourite Korean dramas on television.

A delight for K-fans and a first for any English TV channel, Zee Café recently announced a slew of must-watch K-dramas like ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ and the Lee Min Ho starrer ‘Boys With Flowers’. Next on the list is K-drama ‘Bread, Love and Dreams’ in the original foreign language.

While the crux of the show focuses on a family dispute for the next heir to a baking empire, this series stars famed actor Joo Won, multiple time Korean Drama Award winner Yoon Shi-yoon and Lee Young-ah.

Look forward to a plot twist of lies, innumerable betrayals and infidelity and find yourself hooked onto this exciting show for its cliff hanging narrative and over-the-top splendid performances by the cast. The series revolves around Kim Tak Goo (Yoon Shi-yoon), the eldest son of Goo In Jong, the president of Geosung Enterprise and a legend in the baking industry.

Although he is an extremely talented baker and seemed destined to succeed his father as president, Goo In Jong’s family plots to rob him of his inheritance because he is the illegitimate son of his father’s mistress. Tak Goo’s determination to become number one in the baking industry drives him to rebuild his career from scratch despite the many trials he faces.

A feudal rivalry that goes beyond pots and pans, this is one Korean drama series not to be skipped out on, on Zee Café.