Kourtney Kardashian has 'a great boyfriend' in Travis Barker

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Musician Travis Barker is reportedly making girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian very happy in their new relationship. The two, who have been friends for a long time, started dating earlier this year.

“He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She’s enjoying it. It’s very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened,” a source told E! News.

Travis recently uploaded a photo of a handwritten letter given to him by Kourtney.

“They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together. Their kids like each other and it’s working for now. She’s loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way,” the source says.

