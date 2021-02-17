ADVERTISEMENT
Kourtney Kardashian makes relationship with Travis Barker Insta official

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Socialite Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday made her relationship with longtime friend Travis Barker official on Instagram.

Reality TV star Kourtney posted a picture with her hand entwined with musician Travis’s hand. There is no caption with the photo, but his tattoos can be identified.

Travis, who is widely known as the drummer of the rock band Blink-182, in turn posted a heart emoticon on the post and reposted that picture.

This is the first time that Kourtney has gone public with her relationship with someone after separating with partner Scott Disick, with whom she has three children.

–IANS

ym/vnc

