Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered their condolence over the death of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, saying Indian cinema lost one of its legends.

In a series of tweets, the President mentioned how Chatterjee’s (anglicised version of Chattopadyay) performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Legion d’Honneur.

“Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world.

Advtg.

“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, English and Bangla, saying “Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India”.

“Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” said the Prime Minister.

Advtg.

Shah also took Twitter to convey his feelings after the medical board at the Kolkata hospital, where the 85-year-old was for over a month, announced the news.

“Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted.

Chatterjee’s health condition was “extremely critical” and he was “not responding at all” to treatment, critical care expert and head of the medical board Arindam Kar had said earlier in the day.

Advtg.

He passed away at 12.15 p.m. His health condition was “extremely deteriorated” since Friday.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly since Friday.

The condition of the veteran actor had remained a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was Covid-19 encephalopathy, doctors said.

Chatterjee tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled “Abhijan” directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

–IANS

rak/in

Advtg.
Previous articleAdelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs
Next articleYou have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly on Soumitra's death

Related Articles

News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity paid their emotional tributes to Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away...
Read more
News

You have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly on Soumitra's death

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has...
Read more
News

Raima Sen: Soumitra Chatterjee was so down to earth despite his huge body of work (FIRST PERSON)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Raima Sen will remember Soumitra Chattopadhyay as the first actor she worked with in the new normal. She shared screen space with the iconic...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 1

Ayushmann's one-liner about 'day after Diwali' impresses fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's one-liner about the day after Diwali touched a thread in many a Twitterati's heart."Tum Diwali ke agle...
Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 2

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 3

You have done so much, you can rest in peace: Ganguly...

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 4

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 5

Adelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs

Kovind, Modi, Shah condole passing away of Soumitra Chattopadyay 6

Narinder Batra wins Capital Foundation National Award 2020 (Lead)

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks