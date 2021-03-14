ADVERTISEMENT
Kratika Sengar: I want to pick up meaty roles

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Kratika Sengar, who will be joining the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni, says that she makes sure to take on newer characters with every show. She says that she picks up roles with allow her to “experiment” her craft.

“At this point in my career, all I look for in a role is how meaty it is. I want to play characters that help me experiment my acting abilities. I am very particular about not repeating my characters,” she says.

The actress will essay the role of Sandhya Tomar, a friend of Meher, played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. With her entry, the show is in for a series of twists and turns.

“The character of Sandhya Tomar is pivotal in the show. She will be entering into the Gill Mansion and in Sarabjit’s life on the behest of Meher as she is not around to take care of her family. My entry is going to arouse a lot of curiosity among the audience. I love the show’s concept and hopefully my fans too love to see me back in a new character,” she says.

The show, that stars Kevina Tak as Seher and Mansi Sharma as Harleen, airs on Colors.

–IANS

