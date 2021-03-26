ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kris Jenner says Kim is focused on work

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Reality TV show personality Kris Jenner says that her daughter Kim Kardashian is very focused on her work and is balancing life pretty well.

Kim, who is currently undergoing separation with rapper Kanye West, runs her own clothing and beauty line.

Kim and Kanye together have four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to JustJared, Kris made a virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show “The Ellen DeGeneras Show”.

When DeGeneres asked about Kim, Kris said: “Kim’s good. She’s good. She’s really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she’s doing, and I don’t know how she does it, with all (my)Agrandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid.”

Kris replied: “She’s so focused and she’s so, like, she’s just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studyinga it’s in her schedule every single day, when I get all the schedules for the kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I’m so proud of her.”

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. The duo filed for a divorce earlier this year but it hasn’t been finalised yet.

— IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/dc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: Chennai survive late NEROCA fightback, win 2-1
Next articleWell-deserved win for B Praak, says 'Teri mitti' composer Arko Mukherjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...

3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, coupled with a five-wicket haul from James Neesham and a four-wicket haul for...

‘Luka Chuppi’ director to produce rom-com ‘Ittu Si Baat’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
NH Studioz, and Kathputali Creations Collaborate to announce upcoming Bollywood rom-com 'Ittu Si Baat'

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...

Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates