Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda celebrated b'day by sponsoring education of 30 girls

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who turned a year older on Wednesday, has decided to gift education of 30 girls on her special day.

Kriti will sponsor the education for these girls through her association with an NGO that works at educating the girl child.

“Our world is facing a major health crisis and the last couple months has been a testing time for all of us. I feel this is just my way of spreading a little bit of happiness to those who really are in need. Unfortunately due to current pandemic, I will not able to meet those kids personally but hoping soon to have a virtual connect with them and have a good time,” the actress said.

Kriti will be seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which is set for an OTT release in web series as well as film formats, and co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

–IANS

sim/vnc

