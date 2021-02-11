ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda ecstatic over her first jetty ride

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of her first jetty ride on Instagram on Thursday.

“My first #jetty wali ride! We made it to the other side before I could make a better video #mumbai #first #jetty #14phere #[email protected]_stating @vikrantmassey87,” she wrote as the caption.

In the clip, she is seen at a jetty. She seems headed for the shoot of her upcoming film “14 Phere”.

Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Her next release, “14 Phere”, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

–IANS

