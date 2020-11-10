Kriti Kharbanda on the film that changed her life

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda says her 2017 release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana changed her life. The film had release on this day.

Kriti has recalled working on the project in a new Instagram post. She also shared a few stills from the film co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

“This day, 3 years ago, #smza happened, and life changed. A big thank you to the entire team, the audience, the fans, the supporters, the lovers! #3yearsofshaadimeinzarooraana,” she captioned the post.

Directed by Ratna Sinhaa, the film revolves around a smalltown couple who meet for a proposed arranged marriage. An unexpected event on their wedding night turns their innocent love story into a revenge saga.

Kriti is seen in “Taish”, also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeed Sheikh. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is streaming in film as well as web series formats.

A few days ago, Kriti revealed that she was diagnosed with Malaria.

“Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world:) it’s just visiting, not here to stay coz I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I’m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow 🙂 I feel a little S****y from time to time, but that’s okay. This year has taught me patience and self love:) will keep you guys updated! Thank you for your love,” she had posted on Friday.

–IANS

