Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared her mood in a recent post on social media.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram, where is seen making a goofy face as she poses in a striped red and white saree. A part of the saree covers her face.

“#mood…#happyday,” she captioned the image.

Advtg.

Kriti recently talked about the film that changed her life. She says it was her 2017 release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Directed by Ratna Sinhaa, the film revolves around a smalltown couple who meet for a proposed arranged marriage. An unexpected event on their wedding night turns their innocent love story into a revenge saga.

The actress was most recently seen in “Taish”, also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeed Sheikh. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is streaming in film as well as web series formats.

Advtg.

A few days ago, Kriti revealed that she was diagnosed with Malaria.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAastha Gill unveils self-love song 'Crazy lady'
Next articleAus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket after 8 months

Related Articles

News

After Taish Pulkit Samrat says Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pulkit Samrat who was recently seen in TAISH is already gearing up for his next film SUSWAGATAM KHUSHAMADEED. Interestingly...
Read more
News

Kriti Kharbanda on the film that changed her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda says her 2017 release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana changed her life. The film had release on this...
Read more
News

Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda has been diagnosed with malaria. Bored of resting, she has asked fans to send her memes.The actress...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood 1

Aus vs Ind: Finch backs Pucovski for early chance in Tests...

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Australia limited-overs cricket captain Aaron Finch on Thursday backed Will Pucovski for an early opportunity in Test cricket by saying...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Aus vs Ind: Crowds to return to stadia for men's cricket...

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood 2

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood 2

Aastha Gill unveils self-love song 'Crazy lady'

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Kriti Kharbanda shares her goofy mood 2

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to explore the attacks from doctors' persperctive

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks