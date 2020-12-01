Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda takes Covid- 19 test before '14 Phere'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a video of her mandatory Covid- 19 test before she starts shooting for the upcoming film 14 Phere.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, the actress wrote: “Because.. safety first. It’s very important that we keep ourselves safe in order to safeguard the ones around us. Regular testing before the start of #14phere.”

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant had recently announced the beginning of shoot on his verified Instagram account.

Sharing a photo with his co-star Kriti, Vikrant had written: “Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Along with @kriti.kharbanda, and directed by @deva_stating. A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction.”

