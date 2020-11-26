Advtg.
Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey to star in '14 Phere'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey have started shoot for their upcoming film, 14 Phere.

Kriti shared the news on Instagram with a picture, where the two actors are seen posing in a train while the film’s director Devanshu Singh is seen holding the clapboard.

“Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring @vikrantmassey87 and myself directed by @deva_stating A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction,” Kriti wrote as the caption.

Vikrant shared a picture posing with Kriti and the film’s clapboard and gave a similar caption.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

–IANS

dc/vnc

