Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda says her post pack-up ritual is taking steam to keep coronavirus at bay. She posted a video on Instagram where she is seen taking vapour inhalation.

“So I soak in some steam everyday after work 🙂 what do u do to fight #corona !? #postpackupritual #14phere#coronatime,” Kriti wrote alongside the clip.

Kriti has started shooting for her upcoming film “14 Phere”. Before starting her work, Kriti underwent a Covid test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

She was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which released as a film as welll as a web series.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHK's 4th Covid-19 wave could last till 2021: Experts
Next article'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

Australia adds 15 new coronavirus cases

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 8 (IANS) Australia registered 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 27,987, according to the...
Read more
Health & Lifestyle

UK woman 1st in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

IANS - 0
London, Dec 8 (IANS) A 90-year-old woman named Margaret Keenan on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19...
Read more
News

PDM vows to hold Dec 13 Lahore rally 'at any cost'

IANS - 0
Islamabad, Dec 8 (IANS) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, has said that it will go...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020