Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon channels her inner poet for new post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon brought out her poet spirit for her latest post on social media.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture. In the image, she is seen sitting dressed in a beautiful white thigh high slit dress.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Hug me like the wind does. Healing my heart, Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me. Caressing my hair, It gives me goosebumps, As it whispers something That takes my breath away. – Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti.”

Kriti recently posted a picture that shows her stretching on a yoga mat. More than the workout, it is the caption she wrote that is regaling fans.

On the film front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”. She also has the heroine-centric “Mimi” coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.

–IANS

