Kriti Sanon is black magic woman in new post

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon spreads black magic in a new photo-op that she has shared on Saturday.

Kriti posted a set of images on Instagram where she is seen posing for the camera in a black one-shoulder top paired with black paperbag waist pants. She completes the look with dewy make-up and lightly kohled eyes.

To accessorise, she chose a broad black belt with a silver buckle, hoop earrings and stilettoes.

Kriti captioned the image with black and white heart emojis.

The actress is preparing for the release of her upcoming film “Bhediya”, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in “Mimi”, which is based on surrogacy, and also star with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy “Bachchan Pandey”, and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama “Ganapath”.

Her upcoming roster also includes “Hum Do Hamare Do” with Rajkummar Rao, and “Adipurush” with Prabhas.

–IANS

dc/vnc