Fans share their excitement to watch Kriti Sanon in a never seen before avatar in ‘Mimi’

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated next - 'Mimi'.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi'.
Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi'.
Having a packed slate in 2021, critics favourite Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her highly anticipated next – ‘Mimi’.

Portraying the role of a surrogate for the first time in a film, the stunner had put on 15 kgs for this one of a kind character. What truly makes Mimi a special film is that it rides solely on Kriti’s shoulders.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple.

Ever since the announcement of the film, there has been a lot of buzz and netizens can’t wait to watch Sanon in this unique role. Trending on social media now are these pictures of her from the sets of ‘Mimi’ which have left her fans all the more excited.

While one fan wrote, “I love her so much and I’m proud to be her fan. l can’t wait for her upcoming movies #Mimi and #Bachchanpandey”, another fan tweeted, “Eagerly waiting and excited for #mimi and #BacchanPandey. Keep shining” Giving out all the love, an Instagram user wrote, “I can’t wait for Mimi 

️! I’m so excited”

Meanwhile, other than ‘Mimi’, Kriti Sanon will also star in the much anticipated ‘Bachchan Pandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar.

News

Just in: Kriti Sanon to have a packed slate in 2021?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kriti Sanon already seems to have a packed slate in 2021 with many scripts coming her way.
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick start shoot for Bachchan Pandey

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Akshay Kumar along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer to kick start shoot for Bachchan Pandey in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months.
Read more
News

Bollywood actresses react to Balrampur gangrape horror

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The shock of the Hathras gangrape incident was yet to subside when another similar brutal incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old college...
Read more
