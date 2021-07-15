Kriti Sanon gratified playing a surrogate mother

Adv.

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the self-shouldered film, Mimi, the trailer for which released recently, leaving everyone in great awe of the leading lady’s performance and look in the glimpse of the film.

With such love pouring in for her performance and appreciation on gaining 15 kilos for her role at this point in her career, Kriti shares, “The response that the trailer of Mimi has got, is so gratifying to see, I cannot even express it.”

She further adds, “This film is just super special to me, I have believed in it and given it my all as an actor, Mimi helped me explore so many various emotions within myself and to now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming.”

This will be a completely new avatar for Kriti Sanon, playing a surrogate mother which has given her a chance to truly to justify her craft as an actor, explore different emotions and take it up a notch.

Everyone has great expectations from the reigning actress of Bollywood as she shoulders this film all by herself.

Kriti has a major lineup of films besides Mimi which includes the Pan-India film, Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with another unannounced project.