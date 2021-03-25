ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon needs a 'beach and a cocktail'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is summer ready. She now only needs “a beach and a cocktail”.

Kriti posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is wearing a ribbed polka dotted dress with a sweetheart neckline and thigh high slits. She looks sizzling as she is seen playing with her hair in the pictures.

“Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and cocktail,” she wrote.

Kriti is making waves in Bollywood and currently has five films in her kitty. While the shooting “Mimi” is complete, she will soon wrap up “Bachchan Pandey”.

The actress has already started shooting “Bhediya” alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in “Ganpath” and “Adipurush”, the new Bollywood interpretation of the “Ramayan”.

The actress play Sita in “Adipurush”.

–IANS

dc/anj/ksk/

