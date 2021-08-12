How does Kriti Sanon feel having several films lined up!

- Advertisement -

Kriti Sanon is having a golden run in the Hindi film industry with several films lined up. The actress feels no pressure and instead is motivated and would not want it any other way.

Kriti’s latest release is ‘Mimi’. She has her diaries full as her line-up includes ‘Hum Do Humare Do’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Adipurush’.

With so much riding on Kriti, does it get pressuring?

Pat came the reply: “No, there is no pressure.”

“I feel excited, motivated and thrilled because this is what I wanted to do. This is where I wanted to be and when I have reached where I have these kinds of opportunities in front of me,” added the actress, who appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

The 31-year-old is happy with the kind of work coming her way.

“I am doing films which are not similar in any genre or flavour at all. I am getting to play so many different kinds of characters, getting to work with such amazing directors and stories that I would want to be a part of. I don’t think there is anything more that you can ask as an actor and in a stage where you are getting your due and appreciation you crave for as an actor,” she said.

Kirti added: “All the love and validation is the only thing we get in return. Once that starts pouring you feel more satisfied, and motivated. I am thrilled and enjoying this beautiful phase and I am looking forward to each and every film I have done.”