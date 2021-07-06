Ranveer Singh is Kriti Sanon’s favourite, she reveals!

Adv.

Kriti Sanon reveals the common thing between her character Mimi and herself. The reigning actress and her upcoming film’s character both have the same favourite actor, as she shares an unseen still from Mimi, giving us a glimpse of her look.

On the occasion of the Padmaavat star’s birthday, Kriti took to her handle to share a picture that may just be an unseen BTS image from her upcoming solo lead film, Mimi. She wrote, “Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi’s FAVOURITE! 😍😍 And Mine too 🥰 Wish you a very happy birthday!! 🤗💖 @ranveersingh From Mimi & Me #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi”

The Bollywood diva could be seen in a red and white check shirt with curly hair as she gazes happily at a shirtless portrait of Ranveer Singh in this never-seen-before look from her upcoming film. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the solo lead playing the role of a surrogate mother.

This ruling actress has one of the best lineups among all actresses of Bollywood with the Pan-India film, Adipurush opposite Prabhas, horror flick, Bhediya, action film, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar besides her self-shouldered film, Mimi.