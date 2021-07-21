Kriti Sanon releases ‘Rihaayi de’, sung by AR Rahman

Adv.

Actress Kriti Sanon released the music video of the track “Rihaayi de” on her social media account on Wednesday. The track has been sung and composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The actress uploaded a still from the track on Instagram and captioned it as: “Kaun samjhe dard tere, kaun tujhko #RihaayiDe? The most soulful song of #Mimi ! A personal favourite.”

In “Mimi”, Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.