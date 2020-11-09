Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has a wonky way to define her fitness regime. On Monday, she posted a picture that shows her stretching on a yoga mat. More than the workout, it is the caption she wrote that is regaling fans.

“Measuring the length of my room,” she quipped, alongside an image of her stretching exercise.

Reacting to her post, netizens left hilarious responses.

Advtg.

“Why don’t you use a measuring tape,” a user wrote.

“Mam, so what’s the length of your room,” another one commented.

Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon, too, commented on the picture.

Advtg.

“Love the tights,” Nupur wrote.

Responding to her, Kriti asked to her “shop” more for her.

On the film front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”. She also has the heroine-centric “Mimi” coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Farah Khan gets a taste of Salman's plush chalet
Next articleAnup Soni joins Ayesha Jhulka in fight for animal rights

Related Articles

News

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Niharica Raizada says although she is academically qualified for a career in medicine, acting was always her true calling."I...
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) After lockdown, actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of her work trip to Maldives, going by pictures of her...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a thank you note Raghava Lawrence, director of his upcoming OTT release,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 1

When Janhvi 'pretended to live in the 1950s'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties.Janhvi posted a string...
Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 2

Shashi Khanna wins DDCA treasurer's post

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 3

Radha bags 5 wkts to restrict Trailblazers to 118/8 in final

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 4

Neha Sharma is 'trying to lose all the Covid weight'

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 5

Elli AvrRam paints the town copper red

Kriti Sanon shares a fun way to measure length of a room 6

Niharica Raizada on leaving a medicine career in UK for Bollywood

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks