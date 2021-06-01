Adv.

Kriti Sanon wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Bhediya’ in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh right before the second lockdown was imposed. The reigning actress has reshared a BTS image of hers with a local child from the city.

Kriti Sanon makes up for a girl’s ‘missed cake’

Kriti’s fan club had shared this picture which the talented actress reshared to her story. It sees Sanon in a plain mint green tracksuit holding the cute local girl while happily smiling. The photo also read, “#ziro diaries.”

This same child, seen in a blue sweater and pink frock, had earlier gone viral when Kriti had shared a video of the girl getting ready to eat a piece of cake which Varun Dhawan gave to the person behind her without realising the little girl was awaiting her turn to eat it.

Kriti Sanon will be seen in her first ever horror comedy film, reuniting with Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan for Bhediya directed by Amar Kaushik. Kriti had also shown her support with Amar Kaushik, against a youtuber who made racist comments about the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The leading actress has an envious lineup of big ticket films including the Pan-India film, Adipurush which will see her in the role of Sita opposite Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Mimi as the solo lead, action flick, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff besides Bhediya along with an unannounced project.