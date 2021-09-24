- Advertisement -

Kriti Sanon who recently mesmerized her fans and audiences with her outstanding performance in Mimi is in full swings! The actress has geared up with her preparations for her action thriller Ganapath and has now started dubbing for her next action comedy film – Bachchan Pandey as well.

To pique the interest of her fans and audiences, kriti took to the social media and shared a glimpse of her character ‘Myra’ from Bachchan Pandey. She further wrote, “Bachchan Pandey!!! this one’s special !!! Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji

Kriti has walked away with rave reviews for her nuanced and effortless performance in her last release Mimi, with critics touting this one as her career’s finest. The film has proved to be a game changer for Kriti and has put herself amongst the top league of actresses in the country.

The actress is at top of her game with an envious lineups of big banner projects like the Pan- India film Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganapati, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey along with few other unannounced projects.